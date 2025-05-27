Sanwo-Olu charges South West to be strategic to development of Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the respective Head of Service within the South West zone to be strategic and result-oriented in the transformation and development of the country.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said this on Tuesday in his keynote address at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He noted that professionalism in the civil service should be driven by innovation, technology, data, and the will to deliver measurable results.

With the theme of the event: “Deepening Professionalism in the Civil Service towards Improved Service Delivery,” Governor Sanwo-Olu further emphasised that for the South West to achieve maximum results, the need to collaborate, share best practices, and jointly tackle the challenges that confront the zones and the country at large.

He also said that Lagos will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in line with the state’s THEMES+ Agenda.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, and the commercial nerve centre of our great nation.

“I am particularly delighted that Lagos is playing host to this strategic convergence of Heads of Service of the Six South West States under the able coordination of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

“The theme of this year’s meeting is apt and a timely call to action.

“As custodians of public policy implementation and the engine room of government operations, our civil services must continuously evolve to meet the growing expectations of our citizens in a fast-changing world.

“Professionalism in the civil service is the bedrock of efficient governance.

“It speaks to competence, integrity, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of continuous improvement.

“It is no longer enough to do things the old way.

“Today’s civil service must be driven by innovation, technology, data, and the will to deliver measurable results.”

Sanwo-Olu assured participants that the Lagos State Civil Service has continued to harp on positive changes and equitable growth through the T.H.E.M.E.S + agenda using training of staff as core value to achieve results.

He commended all the Heads of Service of Ekiti, Osun, Ogun and Ondo for finding time to attend physically, to Lagos for being a good host, and DAWN Commission for putting together a quality programme beneficial to the region and nation at large.

He added: “We in Lagos State have continued to prioritise the transformation of our public service in line with our THEMES+ Agenda.

“Through investments in digital infrastructure, regular training and capacity development, improved welfare for our workforce, and the institutionalisation of merit-based appointments and promotions, we are building a public service that is resilient, responsive, and people-centred.

“But we cannot do it alone.

“As States with a shared history, culture, and vision for regional integration and sustainable development, we must collaborate, share best practices, and jointly tackle the challenges that confront us.

“The civil service remains a key vehicle for achieving the lofty goals of the DAWN Commission and actualising the aspirations of the people of the South West.

“I therefore commend the Heads of Service and the leadership of DAWN Commission for this strategic initiative.

“I urge you to use this platform to design practical, actionable solutions that will raise the standard of service delivery across our region.

“Let us adopt policies that attract and retain the best minds in public administration, promote ethical conduct, and harness the power of technology to transform how the government works.

“As a region historically known for setting the pace in governance, education, and social development, let us once again lead the way in building a world-class civil service that can meet the needs of today and prepare us for the challenges of tomorrow.

“I am certain that this meeting will birth new ideas that will help us chart a way forward in this quest to Deepen Professionalism in the Civil Service and Improve Service Delivery, and I look forward to the recommendations of this strategic meeting.”

Meanwhile, in his keynote address, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission and Professor of Public Administration, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, stated that the public service must deploy professionalism to facilitate the process to translate government development agenda into implementable programmes and projects.

Olaopa said: I have over the years learnt that many state civil services do not enjoy the autonomy and relative insulation from politics to operate within the classic functional authority line in politics/policy-administration/implementation dichotomy as conceived in public administration praxis.

“I am therefore not under any illusion that most of the ideas and insights that I am going to share in the keynotes will be easy for you to run with as gatekeepers of our cherished professions at your different post.

“My take on this, the limiting reality of your contexts as practitioners did not make you any less professionals, who should parade authority of knowledge of what is and what ought to be.

“We will therefore not reconstruct the knowledge pack to feed you with anything else but what will be shared if you are in the Singapore Civil service, rated as perhaps the most professionals in the world.

“As the administrator now contends with two new mutually reinforcing cybersecurity and terrorism, to armed conflicts and populist-leadership phenomena of the POLYCRISIS and what Warren and Bennis called the VUCA–volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous policy environment.

“There are other culture shaping issues like artificial intelligence, issues of sexualities, the transgender phenomenon, the whole green economy sustainability discourse.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, described the various heads of service as strategists, implementers, and custodians of public trust.

Oyeleye said that the Commission remains committed to supporting this mission by facilitating knowledge exchange, policy alignment, and inter-state collaboration.

He said: “At DAWN Commission, we believe professionalism in the Civil Service must evolve beyond traditional structures to embrace innovation, data-driven decision-making, and ethical responsiveness to the demands of our people.

“Our history as a pace setting region reminds us of what is possible.

“For instance, the legacy of Chief Simeon Adebo—called in 1955 from the Colonial Civil Service in Lagos to Ibadan to support Chief Awolowo’s Universal Primary Education Programme as Head of Finance exemplifies the transformative power of committed, capable public servants.

“The same spirit must guide us today.”

Oyeleye added that the Commission will remain committed by supporting and facilitating knowledge exchange, policy alignment, and inter-state collaboration.

He said: “Ultimately, the strength of our civil service lies in you—in your leadership, in your ability to adapt and inspire, and in your collective resolve to build an institution that is future-ready.

“Even though we are confronted with challenges, including fiscal constraints, capacity gaps, technological disruption, but none that we cannot address together.

“Our strength lies in unity, shared learning, and a willingness to boldly reshape our systems for the better.”

The Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, appreciated the presence of Governor Sanwo-Olu through Deputy Governor Hamzat, and Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Civil Service.

Agoro, however, highlighted that the various heads of Service across South West States can consider enhance inter-state collaboration and professionalism within the South West Civil Service while appreciating the effort of the DAWN Commission for the progress of the region.

He said: “I will like to specially recognise the DAWN Commission for its unwavering commitment and hard work in implementing the Regional, Integration agenda, by promoting and pursuing sustainable development in the South West region for the benefit of our citizens, and for holding onto its belief that our dear State will successfully host this event.

“Today marks the Main Event of this strategic meeting themed: ‘Deepening Professionalism in the Civil Service Towards Improved Service Delivery,’ and I am convinced that the agenda designed to take us through a series of sessions will provide greater insights into the theme.”

