The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged National Youth Service Corps members to imbibe their lessons of the orientation course as well as embrace all aspects of the scheme that have been uniquely structured to prepare them for the service year and beyond.

The Governor spoke on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to Lagos State for National Service, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, said the skills and Entrepreneurship Development programmes are designed to train and prepare them for economic independence particularly after the Service year, adding that the novel idea was put in place to empower corps members with requisite skills in the course of their service to become employers of labour and not job seekers.

The Governor opined that the orientation programme was packaged to give them a solid foothold for a fulfilling service year and also prepare them for the challenges of their service and post-service life.

He urged the corps members to always reflect on the successes the scheme has recorded in the sustenance of national unity, integration and economic development since its inception as they commence their National Service year, stressing that over the years, the scheme has maintained the dreams of the founding fathers which essentially were to promote understanding, unity and harmonious relationship among the diverse people that make up Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the scheme has contributed immensely to deepening democracy through patriotic services, commitment and participation of the corps members in the electoral system, including the recent one that ushered in the present administration.

He sought corps members continued selfless commitment, dedication and active participation in all activities during the service year and admonished them to obey all the rules and regulations of the camp.

He said: “It is my pleasure to welcome your Batch to Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence where opportunities abound for creativity and innovative young and feature leaders. I congratulate you on your individual academic successes which qualified you for call up to National Service. This is a worthy journey in the service of your fatherland.”

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Sunday Aroni, applauded the Lagos State Government for the allocation of 10 hectares of land at Agbowa, but, however, appealed that necessary measures should be put in place for the construction of the NYSC permanent orientation camp by the State government.

Aroni noted that the three weeks orientation programme will be characterised by para-military drills, lectures and leadership training by resource persons to impact the corps members with virtues of leadership and emotional intelligence needed to contribute to the economic growth of Nigeria.