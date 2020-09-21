The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a member of the Senate, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 60th birthday.

He said Senator Tinubu, who clocked 60 on Monday (today), has contributed immensely as former First Lady and currently federal lawmaker to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described Senator Tinubu as a “Political Icon” in a statement issued by its Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the former Lagos State First Lady’s inputs to national growth are pragmatic testament to her visionary leadership.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate the distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee celebration.

“Our Dear Amazon, attaining the age of 60 years in grace and elegance is worth celebrating. Over the years, you have emblazoned your name on international stage as lover of truth, advocate of social justice, philanthropist and a loud voice of the voiceless.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that Senator Tinubu’s penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in her contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape as former First Lady in Lagos State.

He added: “As the lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, your inputs on our national growth are pragmatic testament to your visionary leadership.

“Your pet projects Spelling Bee and the New Era Foundation have become reference points in women and youth development in the country.

“On this landmark occasion of your 60th birthday, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant you good health to enable you render more service to humanity, Nigeria and our beloved State, Lagos.

“Happy birthday, Distinguished Senator and visionary leader.”