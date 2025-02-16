Sanwo-Olu celebrates El-Rufai at 65 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described el-Rufai as a committed public servant who served his state, Kaduna, and Nigeria with dedication.

The Governor said el-Rufai, a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, contributed immeasurably to governance and politics in Nigeria with honour in all the public offices he occupied.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I congratulate former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

“Malam el-Rufai is a committed public officer. He turned around Abuja during his tenure as Minister of FCT. Kaduna State also witnessed phenomenal growth and development in many sectors during his eight years as governor.

“I pray to God to grant former Governor Nasir el-Rufai a long life, good health, and renewed energy for more service to humanity, his State, Kaduna, Nigeria and mankind in years to come.”

