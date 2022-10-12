Sanwo-Olu calls on Nigerian youths to bring forward their innovative ideas

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on the youth to bring forward their innovative ideas in order to add to the economic development of the state.

The Lagos State helmsman said this at the 2022 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, held on Tuesday in Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu said: “To our great youths, to all of the minds that are CEOs in their own spheres, that have created businesses, that even we – 20 to 30 years ago – could not think of, that have continued to be the rallying point for our future, for our tomorrow, the great minds that we have in our midst, this is for you, this is about your future, get into the room and get the conversation started.”

The Governor also noted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will set Nigeria on the path to greatness if given the opportunity.

Sanwo-Olu noted that if Tinubu could conceive the idea of the event, which has led to the economic growth in Lagos, he would do the same for the nation if elected president.

He said: “I say a very big thank you to the leadership and the founding fathers of Ehingbeti Summit because what they could conceive years ago.

“If given the opportunity to be the president of this country, they would certainly set this country on the great path.

“I acknowledge the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and great minds like Yemi Cardoso, who I joined in less than two years of that government to lead the summit.”