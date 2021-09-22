Sanwo-Olu, Boss Mustapha for GOCOP 5th annual conference

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has confirmed Governor Babajide of Lagos State and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as Chairman and Keynote Speaker respectively at its fifth annual conference.

This was revealed in a statement signed by GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Iyanda said Mustapha will speak on the conference’s theme: “COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

Panelists at the conference, which holds on October 7, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, starting at 10am, are the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and Director, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Yahaya Disu.

Sanwo-Olu, the Chief-Incident-Commander for the prevention and control of COVID in Lagos State, will preside over the conference.

The choice of topic for the conference was informed by contemporary political, economic, security, socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled socio-cultural and economic activities not only in Nigeria but around the world and the concerted efforts made nationally and globally to tame the scourge, GOCOP said.