Sanwo-Olu begins rebuilding of Yabatech burnt hostel

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced the rebuilding of the Yaba College of Technology burnt Bakassi Hostel with the contractor taking over the project site of the Bakassi Hostel.

The rebuilding of the hostel was in fulfillment of Sanwo-Olu’s promise to the college when he delivered its 36th Convocation Lecture last year.

The hostel had been abandoned for some years after the fire incident.

The handover ceremony, held at the college’s main campus in Yaba, was led by Engr. Adedayo Adeyemi, Project Coordinator, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, on behalf of the State Government.

A statement by the college said the event signifies the state government’s commitment to fulfilling its pledge to rehabilitate a long-abandoned building within the institution. Engr. Adeyemi stated that the team was at the college to formally transfer the project site to the contractor for immediate commencement of work.

He was accompanied by senior ministry officials, including Directors of Electrical, Civil, and Structural Services.

He assured the college that all necessary documents and plans would be shared accordingly.

He explained that initial design sketches were used to prepare cost estimates since the original structural drawings were not available at the time of contract award.

However, he welcomed the college’s offer to provide updated plans to enhance technical compliance. Speaking on behalf of the YABATECH management, Arc. Femi Lawal, Deputy Rector (Administration), who represented the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for reviving a project that had been dormant for years.

Lawal described the day as significant in the college’s history, noting that the reconstruction will strengthen YABATECH’s capacity to train technically skilled students and expand its infrastructure base. He requested that the Ministry provide the college with copies of project drawings, schedules, and correspondence related to the work to ensure transparency and effective coordination.

He nominated the Director of Physical Planning, and Engr. Adewale Azeez, Director of Works and Services, as representatives of the college during site supervision and progress meetings. He reaffirmed the college’s full cooperation with both the Ministry and contractor, expressing optimism that the project would be completed within the stipulated nine months without delay.

“We are grateful to the Lagos State Government for keeping its promise, and we look forward to seeing this project through to completion,” he said. Engr. Adeola Akinwale, who represented the contractor, expressed appreciation to both the Ministry and the college for their collaboration and pledged to deliver quality work within the timeline.

“Our focus is to meet the project specifications and deliver on schedule,” the contractor’s representative stated. The project, which is expected to be completed in nine months, forms part of the Lagos State Government’s drive to upgrade educational infrastructure across its tertiary institutions and strengthen technical education in the state.

Abdul, at the handing over site, eulogised the state governor for deeming it fit to rebuild the hostel.

He expressed the college’s gratitude to Sanwo-Olu through the team from the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.