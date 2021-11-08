Sanwo-Olu attends European Corporate Council on Africa Summit

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended the second edition of the European Corporate Council on Africa and Middle East summit, with the theme: “Finding New Ways to Care,” last week in Rome, Italy.

The ECAM Summit was a side meeting at the 16th G20 summit, which was held in Rome from October 30 to 31, 2021.

The ECAM Council aims to promote and develop constructive dialogue, new partnerships and strong cooperation between Europe, Africa and the MENA region, with Italy taking on the role as host nation.

Sanwo-Olu joined an open and honest dialogue on such issues as healthcare, education and philanthropically funded projects.

According to the organisers, the forum also aims to take tangible steps towards encouraging investment between Europe, Africa and the Middle East in many areas, however, special focus is given to healthcare in all of its facets.