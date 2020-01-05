The progress recorded by Lagos State since the beginning of the Fourth Republic would have been impossible without the guidance of God, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The Governor said the successive administrations laboured to put the State on the path of irreversible growth, but said their efforts would have been in vain if God had not led the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Sunday during the Government’s annual Thanksgiving Service held at the State House in Alausa, with the theme: “Offering Glorifies God.”

The yearly event is held to give praises and commit the administration of the State into the hands of God in the New Year.

Despite being at the helms of affairs in the State, Sanwo-Olu said God remains the sole administrator of Lagos.

His election and eventual inauguration into office, he said, would not have been possible if without God.

He said his election was divine, promising to always defer to God in administering the affairs of the State.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Since we assumed office, God, in His infinite kindness, has bestowed on our State numerous blessings.

“We have enjoyed His protection and His unimaginable grace and guidance.

“We have come to realise that the wisdom of man by itself is not sufficient to govern this State, and God has been more than faithful, freely making divine wisdom and insight available to us to navigate every difficult decision and situation as they arise.”

Sanwo-Olu described the New Year as “crucial period” for governance in Lagos, disclosing that his administration would be rolling out its development programmes with renewed momentum.

With the signing of the N1.168 trillion 2020 Appropriation Bill into law, the Governor said the State had been equipped with new vision and determination to realise “Greater Lagos” agenda by pursuing welfare programmes that would touch the lives of the people.

Reading from Psalm 127:1, Sanwo-Olu observed that human wisdom, determination and commitment would not be enough to achieve all the programmes initiated by the Government.

He said the thanksgiving was organised to seek the face of God for guidance and lay the development plans of his administration before the Almighty.

He said: “We know that determination and commitment alone are not enough.

“The essence of our gathering here this evening, therefore, is to seek the face of God and lay our plans before Him, so that we will not labour in vain.

“It is my prayer that God in Heaven will continue to bless our State.

“He shall bless and multiply our efforts, so that our limited fish and loaves of bread will be more than sufficient for the multitudes he has given us this grace to lead.”

The Governor praised God for peaceful political transition last year, while observing that harmony had continued to reign in the State against the prediction of doomsayers.

He promised that his Government would continue to pursue the cause of peace.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to make good use of the opportunity given to them by the citizens, saying he will justify the confidence reposed in the new government.

He said: “God has given us a new opportunity to refine our vision, redefine our priorities, and renew our energy for the journey ahead.

“As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for Greater Lagos.

“Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.”

The event was graced by the Wife of the Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; and his wife, Oluremi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa; members of the State Council; and top religious leaders.