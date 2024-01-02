Sanwo-Olu arrests Soldier riding his okada against traffic + Video

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the arrest of a soldier who violated the ban on okada in the state.

In 2022, Sanwo-Olu, had announced a total and indefinite ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in six Local Governments area of the state.

Speaking with all Divisional Police Officers in the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the officers to ensure total enforcement of the ban.

The governor told them: “After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated.

Also Read:

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Etiosa, Lagos Island, Mainland and Apapa local governments; a total ban. This is a phased banning we are embarking on. So, others should know whether to get out or look for something else to do. We want all okada to be completely off these areas.”

But ever since the ban took effect, there has been violation, especially by military personnel.

On Tuesday, when the governor’s convoy was on Lagos-Badagry expressway, some motorcyclists were seen riding against traffic.

Immediately, the governor alighted from his vehicle alongside some of his aides and ordered their arrest.

One of them was heard saying, “Oga, I am a soldier.”

In anger, Sanwo-Olu fired back, saying: “That’s the more reason I will lock you up. You are telling me you are a soldier.”