Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya as the substantive and pioneer Vice–Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu.

Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to the Governor made this known in a statement on Wednesday, in Lagos, that the appointment of the VC took effect from Sept. 29.

He said that it had become imperative to appoint a substantive Vice- Chancellor for LASUSTECH to ensure that there was no void in the university’s leadership and maintain the necessary stability of the institution.

“Odusanya was born on February 8, 1965, a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine.

“He holds Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos , Professor of Community and Primary Health in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University,” Wahab said.

He commended and appreciated the LASUSTECH’s former acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, for using his experience and good managerial skill to set the new university on a good track.

“Posterity will judge him aright as one of the foundation management heads of the university in the future.

“His efforts will pave the way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal,” the statement read in part.

“Olaleye had been directed by the State Government to resume his duty post as the LASPOTECH’s substantive Rector for the next three years and two months remaining for him to complete his tenure,” Wahab said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Feb. 8, 2022, the National Universities Commission (NUC) stamped the seal of authority on the establishment of two new specialised universities in Lagos State.

NAN reports that the transmuted universities are Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology; and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education to Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin.

At the take-off of the new university, Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of the then substantive Rector of the former Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Olaleye, as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, pending the appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.