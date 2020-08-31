Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Ibrahim Odumboni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Monday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

He said the appointment was consequent upon the resignation of the former Managing Director of the agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from August 19, 2020 for personal reasons.

The governor said before his appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the waste management conglomerate.

He said that Odumboni’s appointment showed confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery.

Sanwo-Olu noted the former managing director had built a strong and highly motivated team in LAWMA and laid an enduring foundation for reforms in the organisation.

He thanked Gbadegesin for his visionary leadership during his tenure of office.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the new managing director and urged him to focus on improving service quality.

According to him, waste management and environmental sustainability are critical to all other aspects of the six pillars developmental T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, as such, a lot was expected of the new LAWMA managing director.