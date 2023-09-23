Sanwo-Olu appoints 22nd Head of Service for Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head of the Civil Service of the state.

The outgoing HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a circular that the appointment would take effect from September 30.

Muri-Okunola said it was expedient to note that the new HoS joined the Lagos State Public Service on July 1, 2003 and had since served the state meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on August 3, 2015.

He said that until his appointment, Agoro was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

Muri-Okunola called all the state’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new Head of Service to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

He added: “To this end, all public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.

“Without prompting, all public servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values, such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves.”