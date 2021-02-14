The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has described the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as “Action Governor of Lagos”.

Fashola said Lagos State has always produced Action Governors since the days of the first civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, noting that Sanwo-Olu, based on his quest to bring development to the people of Lagos State, is another Action Governor.

Speaking on Friday during the commissioning of the new semi-mechanised abattoir for cows and goats under the Public-Private Partnership in Bariga, Fashola, a former Governor of Lagos State, commended the Sanwo-Olu Administration for providing an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises to thrive.

He said: “From Alhaji Jakande’s time till today, when a governor of Lagos State gives his word in public, you can take it to the bank.

“And that is why from the time of Alhaji Jakande to this time, they have always been called Action Governor.

“So, this is another Action Governor (Fashola pointing to Sanwo-Olu).

“I have nothing but commendation for your (Sanwo-Olu) government for providing an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and for ensuring that the dream of turning a small butcher’s area into a semi-mechanised abattoir become a reality.”

Fashola, while commending the facilitator of the semi-mechanised abattoir, Alhaji Olayiwola Niniola, said the essentials of progressive politics is the improvement of the human conditions, noting that the operations of the new abattoir will provide employment for about 800 persons.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to agriculture, adding that all the plans for the sector would be implemented.

The Governor, while commending Alhaji Niniola for turning a small butcher’s area into a semi-mechanised abattoir, called on more private investors to contribute to the red meat value chain in Lagos State.

He said: “This is a clear example of ‘can-do’ spirit and I must commend Alhaji Niniola for transforming this place.

“Looking at the state of how this abattoir was years ago, it was such an unpleasant sight but now it is looking good.

“Lagos consumes over 50 per cent of animal production in the country.

“Lagos State has about 16 abattoirs and about 11 of them are owned by Lagos State Government.

“This is a clear demonstration of how small SMEs can grow into big ones.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised that more road construction and other additional infrastructure would be carried out by his administration for development of Bariga and its environs.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, while stressing the need for more abattoirs in the state to cater for the needs of the people, canvassed for more private investment in the abattoir business.

Speaking on need for hygienic processing and marketing of meat, the Commissioner warned that illegal slaughter slabs will not be allowed in the state.