The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the representative of Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Brigadier-General Lookman Olatunji Olayinka.

The governor and the senator were also accompanied by the Commissioner for the Environment, Tunji Bello, and other aides.

While commiserating with the family over the irreparable loss of their son, Abiru urged them to take the tragic event with equanimity in total submission to Almighty Allah.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to Senator Abiru on Media and Publicity, Enitan Olukotun, the senator specifically consoled the mother; wife, Oluwatosin Olayinka; and the eldest son of the family, Lanre Olayinka, his bosom friend.

Abiru, who was particularly affected by the loss because of his closeness to the family, held the distraught mother, Olawanle Folakunmi Olayinka, and comforted her.

Family members and sympathisers in attendance included Omotayo Marcus, Abiodun Ayodele, Bimbo Green, Ajoke Murtala-Muhammed, Victoria Adeyinka Olayinka, Rashidat Adesoye, Tunde Adeola, Jide Adeola, Rotimi Ailero, Lolade Ailero, Lolade Raji, Lanre Jimoh, Tokunbo Olayinka and Tola Ayodele.

The late Brigadier-General Olayinka, alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers died in an ill-fated military plane last Friday.