Sanwo-Olu: A passionate, selfless leader, by Oluwatomisin Awodiji

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, stands today as one of Nigeria’s most influential and enduring public servants. The life of Governor Sanwo-Olu who celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, June 25 with praise and worship service, tagged: “Rhythms of Worship with Adura,” shows a combination of determination, competence in the workplace, and a strong dedication to service and humanity. As a transformative leader with over three decades of working experience in both the private and public sector, Sanwo-Olu made a smooth transition from the corporate world of finance to Nigerian politics, eventually becoming the 15th Governor of Lagos State, which is Nigeria’s most populous and economically vital state, often described as the country’s commercial nerve centre.

The foundation for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s future success was established by his educational background and the drive to impact his generation positively. His formative years began at Government Demonstration School at Gbaja in Surulere, Lagos, where he received his primary education before proceeding to Ijebu-Ife Grammar School in Ogun State for his secondary school studies. His passion for advanced knowledge made him enrolled at the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Surveying. To complement this technical knowledge with managerial expertise, he pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the same university.

Sanwo-Olu, whose academic journey extended beyond the borders of Nigeria, enhanced his leadership and management skills through executive programmes at the London Business School, Lagos Business School, the Institute of Management Development in Switzerland, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government Harvard University commonly referred to as Harvard Kennedy School (HKS). He gained knowledge of international best practices in business and governance through the exposure he had locally and internationally, which improved his capacity to handle Lagos’ complex governance.

Sanwo-Olu developed his skills in the Nigerian finance industry prior to entering politics, establishing a strong career marked by dedication and strategic insight. From 1994 to 1997, he worked as the Treasurer of Lead Merchant Bank, a role that gave him hands-on experience in asset management, financial planning, and corporate governance. He also joined United Bank for Africa (UBA), where he was entrusted with managing the foreign money market desk. Later, he transitioned to First Inland Bank (now First City Monument Bank) and served as the Deputy General Manager and Divisional Head. During his tenure with these banks, he developed a reputation for being diligent and proficient in understanding Nigeria’s changing banking industry.

Additionally, Sanwo-Olu served as Chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First-Class Group Limited, overseeing real estate and investment operations. These roles provided him with hands-on experience in company management, corporate strategy development, and team leadership, which were all important skills for public administration.

His transition into public service was a natural progression, reflecting his desire to apply his expertise to the development of Lagos State. In 2003, he was appointed as the Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, marking the beginning of his influential role in the governance of Lagos. Sanwo-Olu gained a considerable amount of experience in public sector management over the years while serving in different roles across several administrations.

He also served as acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, and Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions during the administrations of Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, respectively. He made a strong emphasis on budgetary control, human capital development, and institutional reforms throughout his appointments. His work enabled Lagos State to maintain its status as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse by improving economic planning frameworks, expanding and developing the state’s civil service.

A pivotal moment in Sanwo-Olu’s career came in 2016 when he was appointed Managing Director and CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC). At the time, Lagos’ rapid population increase, and housing shortage presented significant issues for LSDPC, which oversees state-led housing and urban infrastructure development. Under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, the corporation launched a series of housing projects aimed at increasing the supply of affordable homes, particularly for low and middle-income residents. His leadership style at the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation was marked by a focus on delivery, transparency, and partnership with private sector actors, setting the stage for his eventual entry into elective politics.

Sanwo-Olu’s ambition to govern Lagos State materialised in 2018 as he garnered support from party stakeholders, including members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), as well as the leadership of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC). Winning the APC primary on October 2, 2018, Sanwo-Olu positioned himself as a figure capable of advancing the party’s agenda in Lagos. In the general elections held in March 2019, Sanwo-Olu defeated Jimi Agbaje, the gubernatorial candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His victory was widely seen as a mandate to steer Lagos through a new phase of infrastructural renewal and social development.

On May 29, 2019, he was sworn in as the 15th Governor of Lagos State. He was also re-elected during the 2023 gubernatorial polls as Lagosians trooped out to vote for continuity of good governance in the Centre of Excellence. Governor Sanwo-Olu defeated his main opponent, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party with a wide margin while the PDP candidate, Olajide Adeniran came a distant third.

From the onset of his administration, Sanwo-Olu was committed to delivering good governance and dividends of democracy, as well as providing leadership for over 22 million residents. During his first term, Governor Sanwo-Olu development agenda was THEMES but during his second tenure, he introduced the THEMES+ agenda, an extension of his original policy framework meant to fully manage Lagos’ complex concerns. THEMES+ stands for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance, with the ‘+’ signifies a greater focus on women, youth and social inclusion.

In line with his vision on Traffic Management and Transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu advanced the construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system, which aims to provide a reliable rail alternative to the city’s overcrowded roadways. The projects were central to his broader vision of transforming Lagos into a smart city with efficient mobility solutions. Today, Lagos boasts of two train lines – Blue and Red Rail – with 13 train stations in Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2 (Blue Line Rail) and Agbado, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Agege, Iju, Oyingbo and Yaba (Red Line Rail). The trains commute thousands of residents on a daily basis from Marina to Mile 2 and Oyingbo to Agbado respectively.

There are also Green and Purple train lines in the pipe, which construction is likely to start before the end of the incumbent administration.

To address transportation challenges, Governor Sanwo-Olu within six years completed and commissioned Agege, Ikeja, Yaba, Mushin and Oyingbo overpass bridges. About 300 road projects and bridges were also constructed and commissioned in different parts of Lagos State. The incumbent administration also invested heavily in water transportation with the purchase of many locally-built high capacity ferries and increased number of routes on the water, as well as building of terminals and jetties in many communities. Today, Lagosians also enjoy LAGRIDE, First and Last Mile, and high-capacity buses to move from one location to another. LASTMA officials were also empowered with communication gadgets.

Health is wealth and this is why Sanwo-Olu focused on Health and Environment. Lagos played a leading role during the COVID-19 crisis by managing the situation to reduce the transmission of the virus and saved many lives through the provision of adequate medical equipment and services. Over 1,000,000 residents are captured to date on the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme (Ilera Eko). Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is currently building New Massey Street Children Hospital in Lagos Island, as well as General Hospital in Ojo and 500-bed Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu-Ejirin. The government has also renovated many public health facilities in the State. It has also cleared and maintained primary channels, dislodged illegal occupiers from identified 103 black spots and implemented the community recyclables management project in eight locations, among others for a good environment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is also passionate about education and that is why the administration within six years built nine new schools to complement the existing 1,723 public schools across the State. It is also of note that Lagos State now boasts of three state-owned universities as against the one Sanwo-Olu administration inherited in 2019. Over 3,000 teachers were recruited as the government spent about N2billion for registration fees and other sundry costs for students writing the West Africa School Certificate Examination. Lagos indigenes also enjoy scholarship and bursary from the State Government.

For Sanwo-Olu, housing is still a crucial area of interest. His administration has worked to expand the supply of affordable housing through several public-private partnerships. These initiatives include estates in Igbogbo, Sangotedo, Igando, Badagry, Ibeshe, Egan, Surulere, Iponri, Ilupeju and Epe, among others, targeting working-class families who have historically struggled to find decent accommodation. Despite the enormous challenges posed by rapid urbanization and land tenure complexities, the massive housing projects embarked upon by Sanwo-Olu’s administration reflect a sustained effort to reduce Lagos’ housing deficit. The administration has also worked to digitize land registers in an effort to increase transparency and reduce administrative issues in real estate transactions.

The administration of Sanwo-Olu has also made significant investments in youth development and the digital economy because it understands how important it is to raise the next generation of leaders and innovators. Programmes such as Lagos Innovates provide training, funding, and incubation for tech start-ups and young entrepreneurs, positioning Lagos as a growing tech hub in West Africa. Upgrading public schools with digital infrastructure and integrating technology into education has also been prioritised to prepare students for the demands of the 21st-century economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has also invested heavily in the creative industry by helping those in the entertainment, arts, culture and tourism sectors to achieve their dreams through massive support and platforms provided by the Lagos State Government. He has also provided the needed leadership in steering the ship of Lagos in the right direction through public oriented policies and programmes.

Over the years, Sanwo-Olu has received numerous honours for his leadership style. He has been recognised with awards of Governor of the Year in different categories by many reputable media organisations in Nigeria. He has also received numerous awards and accolades from many reputable organisations from within and outside the shores of Nigeria. These honours reflect his consistent focus on administrative excellence, capacity building, and results-oriented leadership.

Beyond accolades, Sanwo-Olu has helped Lagos’ institutions grow. In his role as the first chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, he contributed to the development of a long-lasting financial framework that supports security services, guaranteeing steady funding and enhanced response capabilities. These efforts showcase his ability to navigate complex governance environments and build frameworks that endure beyond political cycles. Today, Lagos remains one of the safest states in Nigeria because of the huge investments of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to protect the lives and properties of the residents.

Sanwo-Olu is known for his calm and technocratic leadership style, emphasising practical governance, budget control, and evidence-based decision-making. His growth from financial institutions to the highest office in Lagos State embodies a blend of technical competence, political savvy, and a deep sense of public responsibility.

Whether Sanwo-Olu’s future lies in further political ambitions at the national level or continued service within Lagos State, his legacy is already being shaped by his unwavering commitment to transforming Lagos into a modern, pleasant, and inclusive State. His life and work offer a powerful example of how leadership, based on skill, vision, and determination, can drive development in one of Africa’s largest and vibrant metropolitan hubs.

As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated his Diamond Jubilee, I strongly believe that he deserves to be celebrated for standing stall among his colleagues and being the Chief Promoter of the Greater Agenda for the prosperity of millions of Lagos residents.

. Awodiji, a National Youth Service Corps Member, writes from Lagos State.

