General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and the Director of Finance and Administration, Charity Kadiri have both bagged FIFA Certificate of Attendance upon the successful completion of Football Executive Programme that lasted nearly one year.

World football-governing body, FIFA organized the programme with the world-famous International Centre for Sports Studies and in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The closing ceremony of the programme was held via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanusi said: “It was a very interesting programme and I am very happy to have been part of it. The modules were rich in content and quite illuminating and I found the entire programme very useful and meaningful to the work that we continue to do.”

Kadiri, on his part, expressed appreciation to the world-governing body for the programme which he said has advanced and enriched his knowledge of the nitty-gritty of football administration.