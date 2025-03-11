Sanomi, Kwajafa praise donors as conjoined twins, others get N300m from GIPLC

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation and Global Initiative for Peace, Love, and Care (GIPLC) have extended their appreciation to donors, collaborators, and stakeholders who contributed to the N300 million fund for life-saving medical interventions.

The donation, presented through GIPLC, will provide critical surgeries for Hassan and Hussaina, a pair of five-year-old conjoined twins.

It will also do the same for 11 other children battling severe health conditions.

Speaking in Abuja during the presentation of the donation on Tuesday on behalf of DSF, Igho Charles Sanomi, Grand Patron of GIPLC, emphasised that the essence of true giving is not recognition but transformation.

Extending appreciation to anonymous donors, including the Abdulkabir Aliu Foundation, a longstanding supporter of GIPLC’s mission along with others whose silent yet impactful contributions have transformed lives, Sanomi said: “Our heartfelt appreciation to every anonymous donor who has stepped forward to support a cause that embodies the very essence of humanity, giving hope where it is needed most.

“Today, we celebrate not just the power of generosity but also the power of unity.

“Through your selfless contributions, a pair of conjoined twins, two innocent lives bound together by fate have been given a chance at a brighter, healthier future.

“Your kindness has transformed what seemed impossible into a reality, offering these children the hope of a new beginning.

Represented by Goodluck Hayi, Sanomi reflected on his father’s legacy of kindness, noting that supporting vulnerable children is a continuation of the values he upheld.

Noting that the event coincided with the 24th anniversary of the passing of AIG Dickens Sanomi, after whom the Foundation was named, he said: My father dedicated his life to service and compassion.

“On this day, as we remember him, we also reaffirm our commitment to helping those in need.

“This is about giving back to life itself.”

Sanomi urged well-meaning Nigerians not to relent in the act of lifting the underprivileged and the vulnerable, saying: “As we continue on this journey of transforming lives, let this act of kindness be a beacon of hope, inspiring others to give without hesitation and to love without boundaries.

“Today, we celebrate life, we celebrate compassion, and above all, we celebrate you, our anonymous heroes.”

On his part, Hayi underscored the need for more private sector and government support in addressing medical challenges faced by underprivileged children.

Echoing the power of unity in making the world a better place for all, he said: “We need to come together as stakeholders to support credible organisations that are truly making a difference.

“Governments have various responsibilities, but private individuals and organisations can complement these efforts.

“If we all contribute, we can create a system that ensures every child, regardless of their condition, has access to life-saving medical care.”

The National Coordinator of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, said his organisation has been at the forefront of medical interventions for children with critical health conditions for 19 years, raising over $7 million during this period.

While he noted that though the journey has been both challenging and fulfilling, Kwajafa stressed: “At the end of the day, seeing these children get a second chance at life makes everything worth it.”

He also encouraged Nigerians to support vulnerable children in any way possible.

He said: “It doesn’t always have to be money.

“Sometimes, just offering your time or a simple act of kindness can make a difference.”

Looking ahead, Kwajafa said GIPLC is setting its sights on a major milestone, establishing a specialised children’s hospital in Nigeria.

He added: “The high cost of flying children abroad for medical procedures has prompted the organisation to collaborate with its partners, including the Dickson Sanomi Foundation and Abu Kabil Aliou Foundation, to set up a facility in Abuja.

“We hope to launch this campaign by 2027 or 2028.

“Even if it starts as a small facility, it will provide life-saving care for vulnerable children who otherwise have nowhere to turn.”

The conjoined twins got a donation of N118 million, while several other children got between N1 million and N14 million for surgeries for life-threatening health issues like cancer, kidney, and hip and bone marrow transplants.

The father of the conjoined twins, Mohammad Ashiru, a former poultry worker, who is currently unemployed, was full of gratitude to DSF, GIPLC and others that have “made life worth living for my children”.

