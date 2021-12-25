Sanitation: Kano shuts two public conveniences for poor hygiene

The Kano State Task Force Committee on Sanitation on Saturday shut down two public conveniences in Kano metropolis for poor sanitary conditions.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Kabiru Getso, disclosed this after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano metropolis.

Getso, who double as the state’s Commissioner for the Environment, announced that abatement notice was issued to six other public conveniences in the metropolis.

“They have been given a week ultimatum to amend their ways else they will be sanctioned by the mobile court attached to the sanitation committee,” he said.

The chairman also commended the efforts of residents and Tipper Drivers Association for supporting the exercise.

“We tagged the December exercise as special because it is the final one for the year and conducted on Christmas Day, though there wasn’t restriction of movements,” he said.