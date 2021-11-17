Sani Dangote was a brother, friend, collaborator, says Osinbajo

The late Alhaji Sani Dangote, the younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was not only a brother and friend but also a collaborator in some of the decisions taken by the Buhari administration, especially in the agricultural sector, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday in Kano during a condolence visit to the families of Dangote and Dantata over the passing of their son, brother, husband, and father. The VP’s stops in Kano included family houses and the Emir’s palace.

He was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and accompanied on the visit by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Ado Doguwa and the Presidential Political Adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

The body of the deceased had earlier arrived in Kano and was buried after the funeral prayers at the Palace of the Emir of Kano.

Commiserating with the families of Dangote and Dantata, the Kano Emirate, and the people of the State at large, Prof. Osinbajo said the demise of the businessman was not just a loss to the deceased family and Kano State alone, but to the nation at large.

Speaking at the family house where he met Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the deceased’s wife Aisha, and other members of the family, the VP said “we are here to commiserate with you, the Federal Government already sent a delegation, they just left, but Sani was a good friend of mine, somebody I considered a collaborator.

“He was very instrumental in drawing up our tomato policy and there are several other agricultural policies that he was part of.

“He has left behind an excellent legacy; a man who was committed to his country, to his family, and committed to his people,” Prof. Osinbajo added.

Continuing, the VP said “It was a big shock for us that he had passed on. I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.

“This is a very sad event but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family.”

Responding on behalf of the families of Dangote and Dantata, during the VP’s visit to his residence, Alhaji Aliko Dangote thanked the VP for coming and noted that the family is consoled by Prof. Osinbajo’s kind words and prayers.

While receiving the VP at his palace, the Emir of Kano, HRH, Aminu Ado Bayero, welcomed Prof. Osinbajo to the palace on the condolence visit, stating that his visit was yet another indication of his love for the State.

His words: “Sani’s death is not only a loss to Kano State but a loss to all Nigerians especially the Vice President who has a long-standing relationship with the late Sani.

“I am sending my condolence to the family of late Alhaji and to the people of Kano State as a whole. The fact that the Vice President is here shows his relationship and his love for the people of Kano. You know your good friends in bad times and in good times,” the Emir added.

He then thanked both the Federal and State Governments for their efforts at improving the lives of the people through various development projects and pledged his support for the actualization of more laudable programmes.

Before leaving the palace, Prof. Osinbajo signed the condolence register, expressing his personal condolences on the demise of the late businessman.

Aside from the visit to the Emir’s palace, the VP also visited the widow of Sani Dangote, Aisha, the mother of the deceased, Hajia Mariya, and also paid a visit to the family house of the Dantatas, where he was received by the famous Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.