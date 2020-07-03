Leroy Sane has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City, the German club announced on Friday.

Sane, 24, had signed a five-year deal with Bayern that would keep him at the club until 2025, the club said on their website here

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British and German media reported last week that Bayern would pay 45 million euros ($50.52 million) plus add-ons for the winger.

“We’re very happy to welcome Leroy Sane to FC Bayern,” CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team.

“Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal.”

Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in 2016 and had 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions. He was an integral part of their league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He has also made 21 appearances for the German national team, scoring five goals.

“FC Bayern is a great club with big goals – and these goals suit me as well. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and can’t wait to train with the team,” Sane said.

“I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.”