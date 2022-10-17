Sandro Tonali scores late to give AC Milan slim victory

Sandro Tonali fired a late winner as AC Milan earned a 2-1 away victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The win enabled the Rossoneri to climb to third in the Italian Serie A and stay in touch with early leaders Napoli.

Stefano Pioli’s visitors got themselves ahead early on when Rafael Leao’s cross was diverted by Miguel Veloso into his own net.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes as Koray Gunter’s shot came off Matteo Gabbia and nestled in the back of the net.

It looked as if AC Milan would have to settle for a draw until Tonali’s cool finish in the 81st minute proved decisive.

AC Milan’s fourth successive Serie A victory over Verona moves them up to third, just three points behind leaders Napoli as Pioli’s men look to retain their title.

AC Milan were in front within nine minutes, Leao showing a burst of pace to beat a defender.

His cross was turned in by the unfortunate Veloso as the Verona captain awkwardly tried to clear.

Verona got themselves level in fortuitous fashion when Gunter’s shot deflected off Gabbia, completely wrong-footing Ciprian Tatarusanu and flying in.

The hosts hit the woodwork in the second period when Roberto Piccoli headed off the crossbar, before Gunter’s fierce volley from the rebound flew just over.

Substitute Ante Rebic went close with a header that Lorenzo Montipo punched away, before the Croatia international played a vital part in his side’s winner.

As AC Milan went on a counter-attack, Rebic’s pass was inch-perfect for Tonali to calmly sweep home and give the Rossoneri a lead they would not relinquish.

Verona went mighty close to snatching a draw though.

A couple of goalmouth scrambles saw desperate clearances by AC Milan as last-ditch defending made sure of the points for the reigning champions.

