Borussia Dortmund forwards: Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, are the headline names on a 100-player list for this year’s Golden Boy award published on Tuesday.

The honour, presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is given to the best player aged 21 and under.

Both Sancho and Haaland were among last year’s final nominees, but missed out on the award to Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The two forwards have been instrumental for Dortmund this season, scoring a combined total of 31 goals.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has also been included on the list after an impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford with 14 goals in all competitions.

Greenwood’s teammates Angel Gomes and James Garner have also been named.

The Premier League has a strong presence on the list year with Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Eric Garcia included alongside Chelsea midfielders Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal youngsters, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are also on the list with Liverpool midfielder, Curtis Jones.

United States internationals Sergio Dest and Giovanni Reyna have also been selected alongside Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies.

The award first started in 2003 with Rafael van der Vaart, then of Ajax, the first recipient.

Wayne Rooney won it a year later, before Lionel Messi claimed the award in 2005.

Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Cesc Fabregas and Isco are the other notable past winners.

The list will be narrowed down to a final 20 before the winner will be crowned later in the year.

Previous award winners are not eligible to win it again.

Other notable nominees are Ansi Fati (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius (Real Madrid), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham) and Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).