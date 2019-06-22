Chile forward Alexis Sanchez continued his resurgent form at the Copa America in Brazil by scoring the winning goal in his side’s 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Friday.

The win fired the holders into the quarterfinals of the competition.

Chile took the lead in the eighth minute when Jose Fuenzalida volleyed into the net.

But Ecuador were awarded a penalty kick when goalkeeper Gabriel Arias clattered Jhegson Mendez, allowing Enner Valencia to level from the spot in the 26th minute.

Sanchez, who had ended a barren five-month spell by scoring in Monday’s 4-0 win against Japan, put Chile ahead early in the second half.

He did so by expertly guiding a bouncing cross into the net with one touch.

Ecuador rarely threatened again and saw defender Gabriel Achilier receive a straight red card in stoppage time for a rash tackle on Arturo Vidal, who had to be taken off.

Chile, Copa America champions in 2015 and 2016, lead Group C on six points.

Uruguay are second on four with Japan third on one and Ecuador bottom with no points.

Reuters/NAN.