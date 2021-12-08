SAN title: Kwara Governor congratulates Justice Commissioner Jawondo

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barrister Salman Jawondo on his attaining the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), describing the honour as well-deserved.

“I congratulate the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Barrister Salman Jawondo on the conferment of the rank of SAN on him by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC). This honour is truly deserving for the Hon. Attorney-General whose antecedence of hard work, integrity, erudition, and ethical behaviour is known to all,” the Governor said in a statement.

“Similarly, I rejoice with learned gentlemen Dr. Rasak Omotunde and Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, both great Kwarans, who have also been honoured with the prized title of SAN. These fine gentlemen are patriots who have also paid their dues as teachers of law. Like the Honourable AG, I’m convinced that their elevation is a product of their hard work, scholarship, and diligence.

“On behalf of the people and the government of Kwara State, I send our congratulations to the three SANs on the huge lift in their legal career. I also pray God to grant them good health and more successes in the years ahead.”