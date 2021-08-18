Samuel Kalu cleared to play again

Samuel Kalu has been declared fit to return to training after examinations on his heart were all-clear.

Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of the match against Marseille and briefly resumed play after he had walked off the pitch.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground as Dimitri Payet prepared to take a free-kick. He was substituted in the 14th minute as he appeared to be feeling unwell.

A Bordeaux statement read: “More fear than harm for Samuel Kalu as our Nigerian international is fit to resume training on Wednesday.

“All the additional examinations carried out on Tuesday showed no cardiac abnormalities and Kalu should be in contention for Sunday’s home match against Angers.”

The clash ended in a 2-2 draw after Bordeaux fought back from two goals down at the Stade Velodrome.

Bordeaux have one point from two games following a 2-0 home defeat to promoted Clermont Foot in their opening game of the season.