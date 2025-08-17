Samuel Ajose Foundation donates logistics materials to APC 

As part of efforts to support the ruling All Progressives Congress in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos businessman and philanthropist, Samuel Mawuyon Ajose has hit the ground running by donating logistics materials to the 57 LGA chairmen of the APC in Lagos State to ease the exercise that started on Saturday.

The well attended and colourful presentation was made shortly after a brief meeting with the 57 LGA chairmen at the prestigious Cathedral Church Primary School on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

Items presented to the chairmen included 57 HP desktop printers, 57 Lenovo Laptops, 57 Generators, 57 MTN wifi with subscription for six months, 57 electric standing fans, 57 surge protector extension leads, 57 HP mouse and banner for public awareness for the registration.

The presentation came along with the donation of a whopping sum of N200,000 to each LGA chairman for the mobilisation of those who will do the job for six months.

Speaking at the gathering, Ajose said that he did this because of the great jobs President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is recording both at the federal and state levels, who he said will do more when he is reelected in 2027.

He stated that the secret of continuity is to win elections and that to win elections, the APC must record massive votes, saying that this can only be achieved, when members of the public have access to vote and that the means of voting is the PVC.

He added that this was why they wanted the people to get their PVCs, and the reasons they were supporting the party with logistics and manpower.

Speaking further, he stated that people who have PVCs through the support of APC will be willing and happy to vote for the party and that this was why they were not just calling on members of the public to enrol in the exercise, but provide them with the means to ease the process at all cost.

Ajose said that he wanted to recruit more members for the APC, and that “we want the exercise to go to the grassroots, reach the common man and make a positive change in our society,” he said.

The 49-year-old philanthropist and an indigene of Badagry, Lagos State and CEO of Samuel Ajose Foundation, told newsmen that the awareness campaign and support is part of planning ahead the victory of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and that his victory can only come with massive and bulk votes so that he will continue the great job he started ranging from the Lagos-Calabar expressway, the approved seaport in Badagry, and other big infrastructure and gigantic amenities across the nation.

He appealed to members of the public across the 57 LGAs to go out en masse to utilise the opportunity by enrolling for their PVCs, which he said will also be useful to them in other areas apart from exercising their franchise.

Commenting on the exercise, the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who was ably represented by his Deputy, Hon. Moshood Mayegun, applauded Ajose for his love for the party, courage, sportsmanship and dedication to the party and members of the public, saying, “truly, you are a member of our great party and your actions today have shown the undiluted love you have for the party and members of the public and you have written your name in gold in the hearts of the party members.”

Mayegun said that the party is grateful with the materials and that it will be a smooth exercise in collaboration with what the INEC has provided, adding that it is a pathway to victory for the party in the coming polls.

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the conference 57 LGA Chairmen in Lagos State Hon. Mayegun Dalley Adeokun and his Deputy, Hon. Rasheed Shobaloju spoke on behalf of others thanked Ajose for the donations and promised that the materials will be used judiciously and that they will deliver on the mandate given to them.

The duo said his singular action would also strengthen the administrative capacity and competence of the 57 LGA party secretariats.

Records have it that Ajose, a notable philanthropist, contributed to the victory of the 15 APC chairmanship candidates from Badagry division as he gave them N10 million each, he also empowered 250 female traders in Badagry with N200,000 each for growing their businesses, and he also donated another N18 million to support the capital base of the 57 LGA corporative society.

INEC began the continuous voters registration exercise on Friday, August 15.

