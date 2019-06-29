Samsung Electronics on Saturday unveiled its 2019 QLED TV line in Nigeria, offering a free Samsung UHD or FHD TV for buyers between July and August.

Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Central Africa, made this known at the launch of the Samsung QLED 8K in Lagos.

Mokholo said that 2019 QLED line was designed for users who wanted the best combination of picture quality, smart TV capabilities and design.

According to him, this year’s line-up represents Samsung’s largest screen size ever offered.

He said: “It brings together innovative feature enhancements and exciting contents and service partnerships to deliver a truly ground-breaking viewing experience and unprecedented value.

“The 2019 TV line is now available at selected stores and powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor.

“The TV line-up features more screen size options, stunning picture quality enhancements, dazzling colours from every angle, exciting new design elements and intuitive smart TV upgrades.

“As part of this special launch, those who purchase a 2019 QLED TV between July and August 2019 will receive a Samsung UHD or FHD TV for free.’’

Mokholo said that 2019 Samsung Smart TVs offers more convenient content experience and even more ways for users to discover and watch contents.

He said: “It features an improved Artificial Intelligence algorithm that leverages on user’s subscription services, favourite content and TV viewing habits to offer customised recommendations about what to watch.’’

According to him, users will be able to leverage on the new voice command on 2019 QLED TVs and soon use Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to easily control their TVs and access their contents through voice commands.

He said: “They can quickly and easily navigate their contents with Samsung’s OneRemote.

“With the addition of Far Field Voice Capability on the OneRemote, users can use voice commands to control their TV even if they are across the room from their remote.’’

Mokholo said that that Samsung’s QLED line-up offers 4K and 8K models in a range of sizes to suit the needs of every home and every lifestyle.