Samsung Electronics Nigeria has unveiled Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, popularly known as JoeBoy, and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as ambassadors for the company’s A series and flagship mobile devices respectively.

The duo was announced at the launch of Samsung Galaxy A series and Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, which held on January 11 and 14, 2021 at The Experience Centre, Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a statement by the company, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Caden Yu, said JoeBoy symbolises the values that Samsung has stood for over the years.

Yu said: “The Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, change, self-expression and excellence.

“These qualities are epitomised by JoeBoy, whose depth and quality of work as well as versatility as a music artiste have endeared him to many Nigerians.

“We are very proud to have him endorse our new A Series mobile phones.

“A lawyer, media personality and one of the most trend-setting fashion icons in Nigeria, Ebuka, known for his impeccable sense of style, poise and success clearly embodies what Samsung Galaxy Flagship Smartphones are known for: exquisite, fashionable, with stunning designs and experience that is second to none.

“We are excited to have him onboard.”

Joe Boy said: “The colour accuracy on Samsung Phones display is amazing and it fits my kind of use.

“I can watch movies, go live with my fans, continue my emails on the go!

“It is really exciting to be part of the Galaxy family as a brand ambassador.”

Ebuka said: “I am beyond excited to be joining the Samsung family.

“It is a brand I have admired for a very long time for so many obvious reasons.

“Its designs have always been amazing.

“The brand has consistently been a clear leader in the market with innovative features, aesthetics that have always been really pleasing and most importantly, putting consumers first.

“So, this is a partnership I am super proud of.”