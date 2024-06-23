Samsung, Stanbic, Cway, others back 3rd Cycling Lagos 

Global tech giant Samsung has announced plans to sponsor the 3rd Cycling Lagos, even as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Cway, Nutrify and others have confirmed their support for the event.

The event is scheduled for June 29, 2024, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Speaking on the event in Lagos, Digital Marketing Manager, Samsung Electronics, West Africa, Michael Nwughala expressed the brand’s excitement in sponsoring the cycling event to showcase its Galaxy Fit3 watch, a fitness tracker designed to offer a range of health and activity tracking features in a sleek, wearable device.

“The Galaxy Fit3 aims to provide a comprehensive yet affordable fitness tracking solution for Nigerians looking to monitor and improve their health and fitness levels,” Nwughala said.

“The affordable device comes with various sensors to monitor physical activity, such as a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It can track steps, distance, calories burned, and sleep patterns. The Fit3 also supports multiple workout modes, allowing users to monitor specific activities like running, cycling, and swimming.”

Nwughala added that the device can typically receive notifications from a paired smartphone, including calls, messages, and app alerts.

He said it may also offer basic smartwatch functionalities such as controlling music playback and setting alarms.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is supporting the Children’s Edition of the event, which will be held simultaneously with the grand finale on June 29 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. This is to showcase its Chess Account, specially designed for children to teach them about the importance of saving and managing money from an early age.

Nutrify; a global nutritional supplement and wellness brand aimed at impacting healthy lifestyle positively would also be at the event this year to excite Nigerians with some of its products.

Leading brand, Cway has promised to be on ground to refresh the event.

The 3rd Cycling Lagos, with the theme “Sustainable Healthcare,” is expected to drive conversations on the need to embrace a healthcare policy that is environmentally friendly and to develop a healthcare system that ensures the health needs of the current population are met without compromising environmental, economic, or social resources for future generations.

The annual cycling event, which kicked off with its Tour of Lagos on Saturday June 15, 2024 was designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in the country.

The Cycling Lagos event is also supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lagos State Cycling Association and Nestle Nigeria Plc.