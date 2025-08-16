Samsung launches sleek, durable Galaxy A07 in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of the Galaxy A07, the latest addition to its popular A series lineup.

Building on the success of the Galaxy A06, the A07 delivers a slimmer design, improved durability, and unbeatable value for everyday users.

Designed for style and built for life on the go, the Galaxy A07 stands out with its remarkably slim profile and splash-proof protection, making it a perfect companion for users who want a phone that is both pocket friendly and durable.

To give customers extra peace of mind, Samsung is offering Samsung Care+ registration benefits.

If users register their Galaxy A07 with Samsung Care+, they can enjoy screen replacement for just N9,000 in the event of damage.

Key highlights of the Galaxy A07

• Slim and Stylish: Ultra-thin design that is easy to hold and looks great in any setting.

• Splash-Proof Protection: IP54, Designed to handle everyday spills and splashes without worry.

• Affordable Screen Repair: Screen replacement for only ₦9,000 with Samsung Care+ registration.

• 6.7” display, 5000 mAh battery, with an intelligent side fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A07 is all about delivering more for less, and with this, Samsung has taken the features that the customers loved in the A06, made the design even sleeker, added splash resistance, and ensured that keeping the device in top shape remains affordable.

The Galaxy A07 is available at all Samsung Experience Stores, authorised dealers, and partner retailers nationwide.

