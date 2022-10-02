Sampdoria sack Coach Giampaolo

Sampdoria have officially dismissed coach Marco Giampaolo after their horrendous start to the season and technical director Carlo Osti could be next.

The Ligurian side again fell short in today’s match against newly promoted Monza, suffering a damning 3-0 loss to Raffaele Palladino’s side.

Sampdoria sit rock bottom of the Serie A table after eight games, picking up only two points from draws with Lazio and Juventus.

Multiple reports including SportItalia detail how Sampdoria’s management are ready to make changes, with coach Giampaolo already being shown the door and director Osti on the verge of joining him as they look to shake things up in an attempt to avoid the drop.

Primavera coach Felice Tufano will become the interim manager until a new coach is officially chosen tomorrow, with current options including Claudio Ranieri and Roberto D’Aversa.

Former Emir of Qatar Sheik Al Thani is reportedly in talks to buy the club, which would undoubtedly guarantee them more stability following Massimo Ferrero’s arrest last year.