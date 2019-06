Sampdoria have named Eusebio Di Francesco as new coach.

Di Francesco succeeds Marco Giampaolo after his move to AC Milan.

“Di Francesco is the best choice, with the objective of continuing to help our Samp grow,” President Massimo Ferrero told the official club website.

“He is a Coach who will put his preparation, experience, quality football, hunger and mentality at our disposal. Welcome, Eusebio!”

Di Francesco is 49 years old and has signed a contract to June 2022.