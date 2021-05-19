World Cup winner Sami Khedira has announced he will retire after Hertha Berlin’s final game of the season on Saturday.

The 34-year-old lifted the trophy with Germany in 2014 and also has a Champions League win on his CV during his time with Real Madrid.

Khedira, who started his career at Stuttgart before joining the La Liga giants, also won five successive Serie A titles in a glittering spell with Juventus.

He returned to Germany in February but has decided to call time on his career after an injury-hit few seasons.

“Time to say goodbye. It’s never easy to make life changing decisions. But sometimes you have to,” he wrote on Instagram.

“On Saturday I will play my last game in my career! It was an honour for me to play for some of the biggest clubs out there, to win remarkable titles and to be part of a historic moment when we held the World Cup trophy in our hands back in 2014!

“Thanks to all the fans, supporters, team-mates, coaches and of course my family and friends. You’ve always been there for me alongside this journey that comes to an end now. We’ll see each other again! Yours, Sami.”