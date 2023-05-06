Same sex marriage is against divine command – Olumba-Olumba

His Holiness, Olumba-Olumba Obu, Founder and Head of Administration of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, says those advocating same sex marriage under the guise of freedom of choice are working against God.

Obu made the assertion at a forum with a cross section of members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Council, in Calabar on Saturday.

“Indeed, the world has had so much to say about freedoms, democracies and other human institutions which have continued to advance human freedoms in such commendable ways.

“However, it must be noted that some aspects of these freedoms, especially concerning the freedom to marry any gender of choice, runs contrary to divine laws of God.

“Most of the freedoms proclaimed today are deeply rooted in falsehood and there is no truth in them; therefore, journalists must not turn themselves into purveyors of falsehood,” he added.

The cleric said same sex marriage must be checked to avert further perversion of the society.

He said journalists should not hide under the cover of philosophical and academic arguments to deny the truth, adding that, “when something is true, there is no need to balance it”.

Obu commended journalists in Nigeria for serving as the conscience of the society, urging them not to relent in

protecting public interest at all times.

“Few of you have been imprisoned and countless others intimidated and abused over the cause of your career for simply doing your job, such bold sacrifices in defence of society are worth celebrating.

“I urge you not to relent but keep doing good, for such commendable works are pleasing to God and attract divine rewards in due course.

“You must rise in defence of what is true and just, Nigeria and indeed the world, more than ever need journalists of conscience to speak truth to power and thus correct the wrongs in the society,” he added.

He said that the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star would continue to work with journalists to render selfless services to humanity.