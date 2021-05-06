Senator Sam Egwu, respresenting Ebonyi North Senatorial District, on Thursday, reiterated the need to tighten security around institutions of learning, in the face of rising insecurity.

Egwu, a former governor and one-time Minister of Education, spoke at a book presentation at the University of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the presentation was done on behalf of the Architecture and Urbanism Research Hub of the institution, in conjunction with the Association of Nigerian Chattered Architects (ANCA).

The ceremony was in honour of Prof. Joseph Igwe of the Department of Architecture of the institution, who would be retiring in a week’s time, after 40 years of service.

According to Egwu, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry, attacks on schools are constituting a major threat to the growth and development of the education sector.

”My appeal is that every institution must as a matter of urgency, be given maximum protection following this disturbing trend.

”We must all put hands on deck to protect our schools and students especially, because these are our future leaders.

”If you have a child in school and you hear that he or she has been kidnapped, it becomes very disturbing; no parent will like to go through such trauma,” Egwu said.

The senator noted that governments had much roles to play in securing schools, but said that security must be everyone’s concern, whether directly involved in governance or not.

”It is the responsibility of government to provide welfare and security for the masses, having been given the mandate to serve them; at the same time, it calls for all hands to be on deck to tackle this disturbing development,” the lawmaker said.

Egwu lauded the retiring professor for his contributions to the development of education, not only at the University of Lagos but at the national level.

He emphasised the relevance of History in the school curriculum, saying that it spoke volumes of the origin, root and culture of a people.

”We cannot undermine the importance of our history as a people, because it captures every facet of life; like architecture, it provides a platform for one to look back, see where you are coming from, where you are, and where you want to be in the future,” he said.

Earlier, Igwe, a professor of Architectural History, Theory and Criticism, told NAN that he would be retiring a fulfilled man.

The professor said that he enjoyed every bit of his teaching career at the institution.

”I want to say that I will be retiring in one week and that I had a very good experience in my years as a lecturer in this university.

”The university of Lagos gave me the opportunity for self improvement in all aspects of life.

”I have lectured for 40 years, I enjoyed teaching. I have no regrets at all. I came into academics from practice and I must say that so far, it has been fulfilling.

”I feel humbled by what my colleagues in the profession have done today – going all the way to publish a book in my honour – which is what they are presenting today.

“I did not contribute a chapter,” he said.

He said that lack of commission or clients had been a major threat to the growth of the profession.

He said that only a handful of Nigerians could afford the services of a professional architect.

According to him, the country’s economy must improve for the profession to thrive.

Prof. Tunji Adejumo, one of the editors of the book entitled: “Architectural Confluence; Yesterday, Today and Tommorow”, said that the book, structured in six sections, was made up of 16 chapters.

He said that one of the chapters spoke the mind of thinkers, futurists and strategists on the conceptualisation of tomorrow through today’s experience that was laid out yesterday.

Adejumo described the book as a guide and a must-read for all.

According to him, the occasion of the presentation of the book was an important moment in the history of the Department of Architecture of the university.

He said that the book was written in honour of Igwe in recognition of his devotion to cultural issues in design and promotion of scholarship in the history theory and criticism of architecture, over the years.