The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has reacted to the lawsuit seeking to criminalise him and 49 others over the #EndSARS protest.

Adeyemi reacted via his Twitter handle a few hours after the news filtered out that an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, had gone to court over the protest.

Okeke sued Adeyemi, several musicians, Nollywood actors and actresses among others over the protest that was hijacked by hoodlums who used the opportunity to wreak havoc.

Reacting to the development, Adeyemi tweeted: “Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”

In the suit filed on Monday by Okeke before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja, he lodged a criminal complaint against the 50 persons for the alleged role they played in the #EndSARS protest.

Others on the list include former Super Eagles ace playmaker, Nwankwo Kanu; and activist, Aisha Yesufu.

Others included musicians: Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy; David Adeleke, aka Davido; Folarin Falana also known as Falz; and comedians, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni; and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia, aka Tuface; Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W; Tiwa Savage; Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy; and Yemi Alade.

Others include former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi; actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo; social media influencers; Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.