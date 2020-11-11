The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, was at the top of the list of 50 persons sued over the #EndSARS protest by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke.

In the suit filed on Monday by the activist, 49 others apart from Adeyemi were dragged before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja in a criminal complaint for the alleged role they played in the #EndSARS protest, which was later hijacked by hoodlums.

Others on the list include former Super Eagles ace playmaker, Nwankwo Kanu; and activist, Aisha Yesufu.

Others included musicians: Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy; David Adeleke, aka Davido; Folarin Falana also known as Falz; and comedians, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni; and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia, aka Tuface; Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W; Tiwa Savage; Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy; and Yemi Alade.

Others include former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi; actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo; social media influencers; Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

Okeke instituted the suit pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, adding in his supporting affidavit, that the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest.

The supporting affidavit said in part: “That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October 2020 and the 28th day of October 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst themselves to commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons.”