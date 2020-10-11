The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has condemned the action of the police in some states of the Federation firing teargas at those canvassing for the #EndSARS.

Adeyemi, a Doctor, made his position known in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He tweeted: “It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard.”

Adeyemi, who is also a business and motivational speaker, said the posturing of the police to protesters calling for an end to the illegalities perpetrated by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police, should, however, not give up speaking.

He said: “To our young citizens, please continue to speak. Please speak as leaders, not as victims. Leaders respond, victims react. Press the point to negotiate for a win/win. The police/public officer is also sometimes a victim of a warped system. Change everything. #ENDSARS.

“We are not going to be leaders tomorrow, we are leaders already. Leaders lead with vision and broad perspective. #ENDSARS is a beachhead. The war is bigger. Have a clear picture of a developed Nigeria. Push for a change in values and in the power equation.”

Adeyemi told Nigerian leaders that it was time for them to listen to the people and reform the country.

He said it was only when the leadership fails to listen to followers that they raise their voices, adding that the reformation of the country was inevitable.

He further tweeted: “I appeal to leaders in government and the police force, please listen and respond. #ENDSARSNOW as a courageous commitment to change. When people are not heard, they raise their voices. This is a generational opportunity to move 200m people, mostly youths, to achieve development.

“Building a developed economy is inevitable. Let citizens prosper through land reforms, electoral reforms, change of constitution, devolution of power, world class education, infrastructural development, access to capital, etc. #ENDSARS

“Creating or providing these require courageous leadership. Let’s do it. God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa. #ENDSARS.”