Salvador vows to re-contest Lagos PDP chairmanship post

A former factional chairman of the PDP in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, vowed in Lagos on Saturday that he would re-contest the chairmanship position of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the national leadership of the party had dissolved the Salvador-led executive together with that of another factional chairman, Segun Adewale.

Salvador told NAN that he was vying for the position again to deliver quality leadership in the state’s chapter of the party.

He said the party was in need of a dedicated, sincere and respected leader to actualise its vision in Lagos State.

Salvador said it was in view of this that he was contesting the chairmanship seat again; noting that he had all that was required to move the party forward.

He said: “My coming out to contest the chairmanship seat is to offer qualitative leadership in the party.

“You see, when there is demand for progressive and dedicated leadership, people with the right credentials cannot afford to sit back.

“I have all it takes and I want to offer service to move our dear party forward.”

He said that the PDP had potential for greatness in the state with the right leadership.

Asked his opinion on the decision of Adewale, to also re-contest, Salvador said that anybody was free to contest election in a democracy.

He said that it was the people who would decide who their leaders would be at the end of the day.

NAN reports that the dissolution of the two executives by the party on August 12 was due to a lingering leadership tussle in the party in Lagos State.

However, the party has since constituted caretaker committees in Lagos and other states plagued by crisis to conduct congresses to elect new executives within three months.