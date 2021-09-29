Salutes deputy speaker, Chibudom Nwuche at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.-Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, as he turns 60 on September 30, 2021, praying that the Almighty God will continue to guide and protect him.

The president applauded the impressive achievements of the former deputy speaker in the private and public sectors, including legal practice, business, humanitarian services.

Buhari noted that Rt. Hon Nwuche sponsored bills that were directly hinged on the welfare of the people and which greatly impacted the nation, citing bills like the Nigerians with Disability Bill, the Nigerian Media Bill and the Nigerian Local Content Bill, some of which have transformed into laws, institutions and commissions.

He also extoled the community worker and grassroots activist, who played a strong role in passage of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act and the Onshore Offshore Dichotomy Bill, and also set up scholarships and grant schemes for indigent students and entrepreneurs.

The president wishes Rt. Hon. Nwuche longer life and prosperity.