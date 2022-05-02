Sallah: Why we disregarded Sultan’s order to break fast on Monday — Sokoto cleric

A renowned Islamic scholar in Sokoto State, Sheikh Musa Lukwa, has offered reasons why his sect defied the pronouncement of the Sultan of Sokoto and head of Muslims in Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, that the Ramadan fast was to end of Sunday with Sallah observed on Monday (today).

The cleric and members of his sect ended their fast on Saturday and observed the end of fast prayer on Sunday.

They converged on the Eid ground at Mabera, just outside Sokoto metropolis, for the the two units of Eid prayer.

Explaining why they disobeyed the Sultan, who is the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Lukwa told Daily Trust that the group had received credible reports on the sighting of the new moon in some parts of Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the moon was sighted in five states of the Niger Republic, adding that he saw a video clip of the President of the country declaring Sunday as Sallah day.

He said: “And the moon was sighted in Afghanistan, Mali and many African countries and they observed their Eid today.

“Even in Sokoto, the new crescent was sighted in a community called Fakku in Kebbe Local Government Area by eight persons, including the Chief Imam of the community, who we have confirmed from.

“And 50 persons have confirmed sighting of the new moon at Wauru village in Gada Local Government Area.

“A lecturer at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Dr. Maigari, also confirmed the sighting of the new moon at the main campus of the university and there were reports on the sighting from about 10 communities in Jega, Kebbi State, which was confirmed by the Chief Imam of Jega, Malam Bashar.

“So we observed our Eid in compliance with the instruction of the Holy Prophet who asked us to break the fast at the sighting of the new moon.

“It is agreed that obedience to our leaders, especially the Sultan, is compulsory for every Muslim, but on condition that he did not disobey Allah and His Prophet (SAW).

“You can’t take decision based on scientific evidence by astronauts because it is against our religion and even Imam Malik discouraged this.”

On whether they reported the matter to the Committee on Moon Sighting, Lukwa said there was no need because its members had already made up their minds.

He told Daily Trust: “In 2011, a similar incident happened.

“The new moon was sighted in many places and this was duly reported to the committee and when it presented its report to the Sultan, he rejected it.

“This was the reason why the then Chairman of the committee, late Professor A. A. Gwandu, resigned.

“And there was a time the moon was sighted at Mabera area and it was communicated to the village head of Mabera who in turn forwarded the report to the District Head of Gagi and the District head called the Secretary of the Palace severally without response.

“He then wrote to the Sultan, but the Sultan replied that the new moon would only be sighted the next day.

“I saw the reply.

“We can’t obey someone who is disobeying Allah and His Prophet (SAW).”

Daily Trust reported that this was not the first time Lukwa led Eid prayers in defiance of the Sultan.