Sallah: TRACE cautions motorists against drunk-driving

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has warned motorists against drunk-driving and recklessness to minimise road crashes during the Sallah celebrations.

Mrs Temitope Oseni, the Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oseni said that the warning became necessary to prevent unnecessary loss of lives during the Eld-el-Kabir celebrations.

She noted that motorists were used to flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially during festive periods, thus resulting in road crashes.

“We are warning them ahead to refrain from reckless driving and desist from taking intoxicating substances that could affect their sense of reasoning negatively, thereby leading to loss of lives and properties.

“In addition, they should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and plan their journeys to prevent traveling at night because of poor visibility,” the commander said.

“They should also stop driving against one-way and abide by all the rules and regulations of the road to reduce fatalities rates in case of any crash,” the commander said.

She also enjoined market women to desist from placing their goods on the roads to prevent being rammed by vehicles.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, for Muslim faithful to celebrate Eld-el-Kabir across the country. (NAN)

