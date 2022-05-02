Sallah: Tinubu felicitates with Muslims, reminds them of obligations

The representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has felicitated with Muslims as they mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement she personally signed on Monday to mark the end of the fast.

The wife of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress said: “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos State and all over our Nation, Nigeria on the celebration of Eid-el- fitr 2022.

“This celebration marks the end of Ramadan – a time of self-discipline, commitment, reflection and absolute trust in God. Beyond the holy month, it is however important to carry on these virtues into our everyday lives, continually praying for our loved ones and for peace and prosperity of our nation Nigeria.

“In times like this when nations of the world, including ours, are grappling with issues of insecurity, drought, disease outbreak earthquakes etc., we must continue to do charitable acts, demonstrating tolerance for one another, and bringing hope and comfort to those in our Communities. As we move forward, we must continue to work together, not forgetting that we hold it our duty to protect, defend and pray for our nation.

“It is also important to take advantage of the on-going voters registration exercise to register, collect and re-validate your Permanent Voters Card (PVC). Remember it is your duty to your nation.

“As we celebrate, may our acts of ibadah be accepted, and may the joy and blessing of Eid-el-Fitr be with us, now and always. Eid-Mubarak!”