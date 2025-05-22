Sallah: Sanwo-Olu approves N1.6b disbursement to vulnerable residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the disbursement of N1.6 billion as a Sallah relief package to vulnerable residents across the state.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, during the 2025 ministerial press briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, to commemorate the governor’s sixth year in office.

According to Tajudeen, the Sanwo-Olu administration has disbursed a total of N2.46 billion to 8,690 beneficiaries through various social intervention programmes since 2020.

He said: “The vulnerable in our society face many challenges — from high medical bills to rent burdens, school fees, and sustaining small businesses.

“In response, the Sanwo-Olu administration launched the ‘Sanwo-Olu Listens Financial Assistance Programme’ in 2020 to offer direct financial support and promote compassion, inclusion, and empowerment.”

Dr. Tajudeen emphasized that the programme represents the administration’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind.

He noted: “So far, N2.46 billion has been disbursed through the initiative, bringing relief and hope to thousands of Lagosians.

“Additionally, the governor has approved N1.6 billion to be disbursed to about 1,000 vulnerable residents within the next two weeks as financial support for the upcoming Sallah celebration, regardless of religion, gender, or political affiliation.”

He further assured that the Sanwo-Olu Listens programme is ongoing and continues to create pathways for economic participation and stability, aligning with the state’s broader commitment to poverty reduction and inclusive development.

“More beneficiaries will be supported soon,” Tajudeen added.

