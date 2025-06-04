Sallah: Police beef up security in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has deployed comprehensive security arrangements to safeguard lives and property during and after the forthcoming Eid El-Kabir celebrations across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, on Wednesday in Katsina.

The statement reads: “Under the able leadership of Commissioner of Police Bello Shehu, psc, fdc, MNIM, the Katsina State Police Command is pleased to announce that, in anticipation of the upcoming Eid El-Kabir festival, adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration throughout the state. To this end, the command has deployed sufficient personnel and resources to strategic locations across Katsina.

“In furtherance of our commitment to protecting lives and property, we urge the good people of the state to cooperate fully with the police and other security agencies deployed for the Sallah special duty. We call on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in activities that contravene the law. Specifically, we warn against reckless and unlawful horse riding, dangerous driving, unlawful gatherings, substance abuse, and other behaviours that may cause disorder and endanger lives.

“Furthermore, individuals or miscreants harbouring malicious intentions are hereby advised to abandon their plans, as the Command is prepared to take decisive action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the state before, during, or after the festivities. In case of emergencies, the public is encouraged to use the following Command emergency numbers: 08156977777, 09022209690, 07072722539 for prompt reporting of incidents or unlawful activities, ensuring swift response.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, psc, fdc, MNIM, takes this opportunity to wish all Muslim faithful in the state a happy Sallah celebration and assures them of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and security,” the statement concluded.

Post Views: 1