Sallah: Police beef up security around prayer grounds, others in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command says it has deployed personnel in strategic locations in the 33 local government areas of the state for adequate security during and after the Eid-El-kabir celebration.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Teams to implement a proactive security approach to ensure effective security coverage during and after the festival.

Adenola said, “The command had emplaced comprehensive security protocols. These measures are designed to protect strategic locations.

“The locations are places of worship, public spaces, critical national assets, correctional institutions, media organisations, major highways, and entry and exit points across the state.”

The CP reiterated the commitment of the command to protecting the lives and property of all residents.

