Sallah: NSCDC deploys personnel for hitch-free celebration

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abia, says adequate arrangements had been put in place for a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir festival in the state.

The State’s Commandant, Muhammad Sanyinna made the disclosure in a statement issued in Umuahia by the command’s Spokesman, SC Ndukwe Agu, and made it available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday.

He stated: “I have directed the Heads of Operations, Rapid Response and Tactical Teams to adequately deploy operatives to strategic locations in the state.

“They are also to increase motorised patrol to ensure a hitchfree Sallah celebration.”

The state NSCDC boss advised Muslim faithful in the state to be vigilant and law abiding during the celebration.

He also urged them to observe the festival with prayers for the nation’s continued unity, peace and security.

Sanyinna, who assumed office in Abia on July 2, gave assurance that he would sustain the existing synergy between the command and relevant security agencies in the state.

He stated that such collaboration was imperative to maintain and improve on the prevailing security of lives and property being enjoyed in the state.

“Security agencies can only overcome Nigeria’s security challenges through effective collaboration because no one agency or government can do it all.”

He charged the public to support the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.

“Security is everybody’s business,” he stated.

He, therefore, advised residents to report suspicious movements or persons to security agencies for prompt action.

NAN reports that at least 70 recruits passed out of the 2019 NSCDC training held at the state command’s headquarters on Thursday.

The commissioning of the new intakes was performed by the corps Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, represented by the Deputy Command-General, Nnamdi Nwinyi.

NAN