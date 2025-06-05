Sallah: NRC adds extra trip to Lagos-Ibadan services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has added an extra trip to its Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) for Thursday in response to the increased passenger demand during the festive period.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Callistus Unyimadu.

Opeifa said the timing from Lagos to Ibadan was: 8am, 1:55pm (additional trip), and 4pm.

He added that Ibadan to Lagos was 8am, 11:03am (additional trip), and 4:46pm.

He emphasised that the 4pm train would now depart at 4:46pm.

He said: “Additionally, in the spirit of Eid-al-kabir and to ensure smooth travel for Muslim faithful and other passengers on the Warri-Itakpe corridor, the NRC will operate a special train service on June 5.

“This day, June 5, would ordinarily be a non-operational day reserved for maintenance.

“Consequently, routine maintenance activities originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled to Sunday, June 8.

“The normal Abuja-Kaduna will run as scheduled with additional coaches attached to it.”

Opeifa assured the public of its continued commitment to providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused railway services.

