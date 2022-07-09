Sallah: Let’s pray for peace, unity in Nigeria — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter has called on Muslims across the state to on the occasion of the Eid El-Kabir pray for the peace and unity of the country.

This was contained in an Eid-El Kabir Sallah message by the State CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

In the message signed by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Yohanna said that charity, fear of God and love for one another should dominate “our daily affairs in order to achieve the desired progress, peace and unity”.

While congratulating the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and his cabinet, Bishop Yohanna commended security agencies for curbing the insecurity challenges in the state.

He also used the medium to implore all Nigerlites to see themselves as one, irrespective of religious and political ideologies, so as to guarantee peaceful coexistence, one united and indivisible people.

He further emphasised the need for Muslims to continue to pray fervently for the well-being of Nigerians and a peaceful and secured Country,